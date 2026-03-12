Eala set to barge into WTA top 30

It will be the highest ranking, not just by a Filipina, but also by a Southeast Asian with Indonesian star Janice Tjen at No. 39 after bombing out in the Round of 128 in Indian Wells.

Among Asians, Eala is fourth with reigning Australian Open champion Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan still at No. 3, Naomi Osaka of Japan is at No. 15, and Qinwen Zheng of China is at No. 26.

Eala said the boost in her ranking is a reflection of the hard work and sacrifices she made, starting when she picked up a tennis racket all the way to making a breakthrough performance in the Miami Open last year.

“We’ll find out eventually after the final, but if that happens, that’s incredible,” said Eala upon learning the possibility that she will march into the Miami Open armed with a career-best ranking.

“The fact that I’ve been able to get a bye here is insane because every match at this level of tournament is really a battle. Getting a bye is amazing for me, and I’m very grateful. Like I said, I’m proud because I earned that.”

Eala had a solid run in Indian Wells, beating world No. 52 Dayana Yastremska of Ukraine, 7-5, 4-6, 7-5, in the Round of 64 before pulling off a 6-2, 2-0 (ret.) upset over No. 4 Coco Gauff of the United States in the Last 32. Her journey was cut short when she suffered a 2-6, 0-6 setback to world No. 14 Linda Noskova of the Czech Republic in the Round of 16.

“I’ve trained so hard and done so many things that people haven’t seen in order to get there. It only motivates me more,” Eala said.

“I think I’ve been able to bring out a certain level and dig really deep both times. Even tonight, in all circumstances, it’s still a learning experience for me.”