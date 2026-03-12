Eala set to barge into WTA top 30

Alex Eala is set to finally make it to the top 30 in the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) ranking following a solid performance in the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California.
Based on the Live Ranking, the 20-year-old Filipina is tipped to climb four notches from No. 32 to No. 28 after making a Round of 16 exit in the prestigious WTA 1000 event dubbed as the “Fifth Grand Slam.”
It will be the highest ranking, not just by a Filipina, but also by a Southeast Asian with Indonesian star Janice Tjen at No. 39 after bombing out in the Round of 128 in Indian Wells.
Among Asians, Eala is fourth with reigning Australian Open champion Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan still at No. 3, Naomi Osaka of Japan is at No. 15, and Qinwen Zheng of China is at No. 26.
Eala said the boost in her ranking is a reflection of the hard work and sacrifices she made, starting when she picked up a tennis racket all the way to making a breakthrough performance in the Miami Open last year.
“We’ll find out eventually after the final, but if that happens, that’s incredible,” said Eala upon learning the possibility that she will march into the Miami Open armed with a career-best ranking.
“The fact that I’ve been able to get a bye here is insane because every match at this level of tournament is really a battle. Getting a bye is amazing for me, and I’m very grateful. Like I said, I’m proud because I earned that.”
Eala had a solid run in Indian Wells, beating world No. 52 Dayana Yastremska of Ukraine, 7-5, 4-6, 7-5, in the Round of 64 before pulling off a 6-2, 2-0 (ret.) upset over No. 4 Coco Gauff of the United States in the Last 32. Her journey was cut short when she suffered a 2-6, 0-6 setback to world No. 14 Linda Noskova of the Czech Republic in the Round of 16.
“I’ve trained so hard and done so many things that people haven’t seen in order to get there. It only motivates me more,” Eala said.
“I think I’ve been able to bring out a certain level and dig really deep both times. Even tonight, in all circumstances, it’s still a learning experience for me.”
Whatever happens in Miami, Eala believes that there’s nowhere to go for her but up. After all, she entered the Miami Open last year at No. 140 but walked away at No. 75 after beating three major champions to make it to the semifinals.
“I can’t speak for the future or what will actually happen when I arrive in Miami, but last year in Miami was a beautiful time for me. Like you said, it was the start of all of this. But since then, I’ve achieved a lot, I’ve grown a lot, and I’ve had so many good matches and tough losses,” Eala said.
“I’ve gained so much experience since then, and that’s helped me build confidence and self-esteem. I know that I belong here. So it doesn’t matter if I win the tournament in Miami or lose in the first round — I know I’m here and I’m here to stay.”