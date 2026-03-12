Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

RAT
Love: You might meet a new chatmate who could become a friend or even more.
Health: Keep your surroundings clean to avoid allergies and cough.
Career: You will receive good news from your superior, so keep working hard.
Wealth: A new side hustle may come up, but consult first before taking it.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Color: Red
Number: 3
Advice: Place a red envelope with a coin in your wallet as protection from bad luck.
OX
Love: Avoid being overprotective and learn to trust your partner.
Health: Eat bananas and fruits high in potassium for energy.
Career: A project may be delayed, but don’t lose motivation.
Wealth: Not a good day to spend on unplanned expenses.
Luck guide
Direction: Southeast
Time: 7 to 9 a.m.
Color: Yellow
Number: 6
Advice: Place a citrine crystal on your work desk to attract income.
TIGER
Love: Someone will confess true feelings to you. Are you ready?
Health: Relax and drink herbal tea for calmness and proper sleep.
Career: Avoid making rash decisions as they will affect your performance.
Wealth: A refund or payment will arrive to help your budget.
Luck guide
Direction: West
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Color: Blue
Number: 2
Advice: Place three coins tied with a red ribbon under your cash box for continuous income.
RABBIT
Love: The day will go smoothly if both of you are open with your feelings.
Health: Be cautious of weak knees and exercise properly.
Career: Someone will trust your ability, don’t let them down.
Wealth: A good day to start saving.
Luck guide
Direction: South
Time: 6 to 8 a.m.
Color: Green
Number: 8
Advice: Place a small plant in the office.
DRAGON
Love: You don’t need to pretend, your true self is what is loved.
Health: Avoid salty and oily food.
Career: You will receive praise from your boss.
Wealth: An unexpected blessing will come, use it wisely.
Luck guide
Direction: Northeast
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Color: White
Number: 1
Advice: Place a white crystal bowl on the altar.
SNAKE
Love: Don’t get hurt easily by jokes, sometimes you also need to laugh.
Health: Homemade food is better than eating out today.
Career: A new responsibility will come with a high chance of promotion.
Wealth: An incoming debt will finally be paid.
Luck guide
Direction: North
Time: 7 to 9 a.m.
Color: Gold
Number: 5
Advice: Wear a gold charm bracelet for luck and success.
HORSE
Love: Sometimes you also need space for your partner to miss you more.
Health: Drink plenty of water, especially in hot weather.
Career: You need to finish something before the weekend, move quickly.
Wealth: Avoid spending on luxuries now, more important needs are ahead.
Luck guide
Direction: Southwest
Time: 8 to 10 a.m.
Color: Orange
Number: 9
Advice: Place a laughing Buddha in your working area.
GOAT
Love: Give even a small surprise, it will bring joy to the heart.
Health: Eat leafy vegetables for good digestion.
Career: The day is stable, keep your focus.
Wealth: An agreement or payment will go in your favor.
Luck guide
Direction: West
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Color: Green
Number: 7
Advice: Now that Ghost Month has ended, it is a good time to resign, accept a new job, or launch a passion project.
MONKEY
Love: A misunderstanding will be resolved if you stay calm first.
Health: Rest if you’re tired, don’t push your body.
Career: A friend at work will help you with a task.
Wealth: A simple blessing will come unexpectedly.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 6 to 8 a.m.
Color: Yellow
Number: 4
Advice: Place a fortune plant near the window of your home.
ROOSTER
Love: Someone secretly admires you, you will notice them soon.
Health: Keep your feet dry especially during rainy season.
Career: It’s best to finish all work today.
Wealth: If buying online, make sure the seller is verified.
Luck guide
Direction: Southeast
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Color: Red
Number: 6
Advice: Light sandalwood incense to cleanse the energy at home.
DOG
Love: Your partner is going through something, show that you are there for them.
Health: Watch out for shoulder pain, it may be due to stress or posture.
Career: You need to fix something in your system or schedule, do it today.
Wealth: A good day to budget and plan for the coming week.
Luck guide
Direction: North
Time: 8 to 10 a.m.
Color: White
Number: 1
Advice: If you feel tired of your current job, try job hunting this week.
PIG
Love: A memory will come back, let go of the sadness and open your heart to something new.
Health: Eat hot food like soup for comfort during rainy weather.
Career: An unexpected task will come, you can handle it as long as you don’t panic.
Wealth: You might receive a freebie or token from a friend.
Luck guide
Direction: South
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Color: Green
Number: 8
Advice: Place an elephant figurine in your room.