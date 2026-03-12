Curry far from recovery

The two-time NBA Most Valuable Player and four-time NBA champion who turns 38 on Saturday has been working out alone on the court in recent days and plans to intensify the sessions.

Curry, who last played on January 30 against Detroit, is averaging a team-best 27.2 points a game.

He will miss at least five more games for the Warriors, who at 32-33 rank ninth in the Western Conference.

Curry will miss games against Minnesota, New York, Washington, Boston and Detroit with a potential return on 21 March in Atlanta.