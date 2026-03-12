Bugna eyes Gov. Jubahib netfest sweep

The rising star from La Carlota City capped her 2025 season with a series of victories across multiple divisions, highlighted by a rare three-gold medal sweep of the girls’ singles categories in the Dr. Pablo Olivarez Sr. National Championships while campaigning in the 14U division.

Now a year older and coming off that stellar run, Bugna shifts her focus to the 16U and 18U in the Group 2 tournament sanctioned by Philta and Universal Tennis Ranking, which begins Friday.

Her comeback, however, will be met by a formidable field in the 16U class that includes Justine Gumbao, Francine Wong, Teiko Ello, Isabel Calingasan, Maureen Mamaba, Hanami Dimzon and Arzea Meode.

Bugna is also tipped to contend strongly in the 18U class of the event, which features Faith Lazaro, Leah Alamis, Marion Te, Jzaijean Mendoza, Wong, Ello and Calingasan.

The five-day tournament, held in honor of Gov. Edwin Jubahib, serves as the fifth and final stop of the PPS-PEPP Mindanao series, following earlier legs in Gen. Santos City, Sultan Kudarat, Cotabato and Digos City.

Titles in boys’ and girls’ 14U and 18U divisions will also be contested.

Meanwhile, Francine Wong hopes to ride the momentum of her two-title romp in Digos last week. Though facing a daunting task against Bugna in the older divisions, the Cagayan de Oro standout will be among the favorites in the 14U category, which includes Gumbao, Calingasan, Kyrie Ugay, Alya Poculan, Mamaba and Meode.

Action in the boys’ division got under way Thursday with Selwyn Sanke, Errol Giducos, Jhazz Fernandez and Rein Hayana tipped to dispute the 18U title.

Hayana also heads the 16U field that features Fernandez, Kresthan Belacas, Krisnel Batilo, Matt Docena, Jason Torralba, Archie Roceta and Xian Sugsi.