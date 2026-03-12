Black Knights eye longer PBA stint

Macau had a rough debut in Asia’s first professional basketball league after a 94-102 loss to Converge at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium.

“The players are already staying here. Based on our letter, we want to participate in the two conferences,” Ruby said in the weekly online sports show of DAILY TRIBUNE.

“Given our financial constraints, we’re not as rich as Bay Area was but we want to grow here in the PBA. Our plan is to participate in at least two conferences.”

The last two guest teams to play in the PBA, Bay Area Dragons and Hong Kong Eastern, only competed in the Commissioner’s Cup.

Ruby said competing in the PBA is part of Macau’s goal to strengthen basketball in other parts of Greater China.