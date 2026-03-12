Black Knights eye longer PBA stint

The Macau Black Knights are eyeing to stay for the remainder of the 50th season of the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA).
Black Knights team representative Jacque Ruby said on “Off the Court” that they are staying for the long haul as they look to play up until the PBA Governors’ Cup.
Macau had a rough debut in Asia’s first professional basketball league after a 94-102 loss to Converge at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium.
“The players are already staying here. Based on our letter, we want to participate in the two conferences,” Ruby said in the weekly online sports show of DAILY TRIBUNE.
“Given our financial constraints, we’re not as rich as Bay Area was but we want to grow here in the PBA. Our plan is to participate in at least two conferences.”
The last two guest teams to play in the PBA, Bay Area Dragons and Hong Kong Eastern, only competed in the Commissioner’s Cup.
Ruby said competing in the PBA is part of Macau’s goal to strengthen basketball in other parts of Greater China.
“Well, it’s the second-oldest professional league in the world and the oldest in Asia. We know the level of competition in the PBA,” Ruby said.
“June Mar Fajardo has always been our gauge. Can our big men from Taiwan and China compete against someone like Junmar? Can our guards match up against the PBA guards?”
“We also want to see the level of development of basketball in Macau and the Greater China area if we compete in the PBA.”
Macau will face Rain or Shine on Saturday at the Ynares Center in Montalban, Rizal.