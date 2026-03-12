Bane, Magic post 5th straight victory

“The thing I loved about it most — I thought we just came into it with the right mindset, right mentality,” Bane said.

“Knew what it was going to take. We were able to get it done.”

Paolo Banchero added 25 points while Tristan da Silva scored 23 as the Magic, winners in eight of their past 11 starts, pulled into fifth in the Eastern Conference, three games back of fourth-place Cleveland (40-26).

“We’re playing the right way and I think we’re sacrificing for each other on both ends of the floor. It’s not my turn, your turn — it’s our turn,” Bane said.

“We’re buckling down, getting stops on the defensive end. That’s allowing us to get out and run and play free. It has been fun.”

James Harden led the Cavaliers with 30 points on 11-of-16 shooting, hitting 5-of-9 from three-point range. Donovan Mitchell added 25 for Cleveland.

Orlando pulled away in the fourth quarter but three-pointers by Harden and Mitchell lifted the Cavs within 122-120 in the final minute.

Bane answered on a three-pointer from the sideline with 17 seconds remaining and added three late free throws to seal the triumph.

“I was able to get free, Jalen Suggs was able to hit me right on target and I let it fly with confidence,” Bane said of his key three-pointer.

New York improved to 42-25 and moved 1.5 games ahead of Cleveland for third in the East by ripping host Utah, 134-117.