'Atin Ito' press conference

(March 12 2026) Atin Ito, a broad civil society coalition composed of various civic groups and advocates, hold a press conference at the Philippine Rural Reconstruction Movement (PRRM) in Quezon City on March 12, 2026, to unveil their fourth mission, “Balik Pag-asa,” to deliver aid and support to Pag-asa Island in the Kalayaan Island Group (KIG) this April. Their mission is designed to contribute to addressing reports of Chinese espionage in the West Philippine Sea and to address rising oil prices that heavily impact Filipino fisherfolk and their communities. Photo/Analy Labor ANALY LABOR

