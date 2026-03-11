U.S. Navy has not escorted tanker through Strait of Hormuz

Oil prices pared back some losses after Wright’s post on X was deleted — just minutes after publication.

“I can confirm that the US Navy has not escorted a tanker or a vessel at this time, though of course that’s an option,” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told a briefing.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards also said that no US Navy vessel has “dared” approach the Strait of Hormuz, calling Wright’s claim a “pure falsehood.”

An Energy Department spokesperson told Agence France-Presse that “a video clip was deleted from Secretary Wright’s official X account after it was determined to be incorrectly captioned by Department of Energy staff.”