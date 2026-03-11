UP Baguio evacuates after bomb threat

BAGUIO CITY – Authorities are investigating an alleged bomb threat received by the University of the Philippines Baguio just after lunchtime on 11 March 2026.
Students, faculty, and staff were evacuated to the Baguio Convention Center at 12:15 p.m. following the threat, which reportedly targeted members of the university community, including students, faculty, and activists.
University officials coordinated the immediate clearing of the campus to ensure the safety of all individuals on site. Local authorities were notified to conduct thorough inspections of university buildings and surrounding areas.
As of this report, security personnel and bomb disposal units are conducting clearing operations. The university administration has not yet issued a statement regarding the resumption of classes or the source of the threat.