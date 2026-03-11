Total Pag-IBIG Card discounts hit P1B

Launched in 2014, the Pag-IBIG Loyalty Card was created to give members access to discounts and special offers from partner merchants.

In 2019, the program evolved into the Pag-IBIG Loyalty Card Plus, incorporating cash card features through Asia United Bank and UnionBank of the Philippines, allowing members to receive loan proceeds and access basic banking services.

Over the years, the card has grown into one of Pag-IBIG Fund’s most practical benefits, helping workers save on essentials like food, medicine, transportation and housing.

“The Pag-IBIG Loyalty Card Plus is a prime example of how public-private partnerships can provide practical, daily benefits to Filipino workers,” said Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development Secretary Jose Ramon P. Aliling, chair of the Pag-IBIG Fund Board of Trustees.

“Especially in times of global uncertainty, when every peso counts, this program helps members maximize their hard-earned income, in line with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s directive to deliver meaningful and timely assistance to our fellow Filipinos,” Aliling said.

The program’s nationwide partners span 114 food, restaurant, and grocery establishments; five in fuel and transportation; 189 in health and medicine; and 20 in housing-related services, with the remaining partners serving other daily needs.

Geographically, there are 162 partners in the NCR, 155 in Luzon, 55 in the Visayas, and 85 in Mindanao. To date, the program has issued more than 15.1-million cards and recorded over 30.6-million discounted transactions, resulting in cumulative discounts totaling P1,005,583,149.75.

Looking ahead, Pag-IBIG Fund CEO Marilene C. Acosta said the program will soon enter its next phase with the Pag-IBIG Loyalty Card Plus Digital, set to roll out within the year, making services and privileges even more accessible to members.

“We thank our partner establishments and bank partners for turning the card program into a meaningful everyday benefit for our members,” Acosta said.

“Through this program, members can feel the value of Pag-IBIG Fund not only with major transactions but in their daily lives, with tangible savings on essential expenses. The upcoming digital rollout will make the program more accessible, secure, and convenient, supporting the Marcos administration’s push for financial inclusion and bringing practical financial services closer to our members,” she said.