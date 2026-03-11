Pag-IBIG Loyalty Card Plus tops ₱1B in member discounts

The Pag-IBIG Fund said its Pag-IBIG Loyalty Card Plus program has surpassed ₱1 billion in total discounts granted to members as it expanded its network to 507 partner establishments nationwide.
Pag-IBIG launched the Pag-IBIG Loyalty Card in 2014 to provide members with access to discounts and special offers from partner merchants. In 2019, the agency introduced the Pag-IBIG Loyalty Card Plus, which added cash card features through Asia United Bank and UnionBank of the Philippines, allowing members to receive loan proceeds and access basic banking services.
Since then, the card has evolved into one of Pag-IBIG’s practical member benefits, helping Filipino workers save on food, medicine, transportation, housing-related purchases and other essential expenses.
“The Pag-IBIG Loyalty Card Plus is a prime example of how public-private partnerships can work to provide practical and relevant daily benefits to Filipino workers,” said Jose Ramon P. Aliling, secretary of the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development and chair of the Pag-IBIG Fund Board of Trustees.
“Especially at a time of global uncertainty, when every peso counts, this program helps our members make the most of their hard-earned income. This is fully in line with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s directive to ensure that government delivers meaningful and timely assistance to our fellow Filipinos,” he added.
The Pag-IBIG Loyalty Card Plus program now covers 507 partner establishments nationwide, including 114 under food, restaurants and groceries; five under fuel and transportation; 189 under health and medicine; and 20 under housing-related establishments.
Across regions, the program includes 162 partners in the National Capital Region, 155 in Luzon, 55 in the Visayas and 85 in Mindanao.
Pag-IBIG said the program has recorded more than 30.66 million discounted transactions. Total issuance of Pag-IBIG Loyalty Card and Loyalty Card Plus has reached 15.17 million cards, with cumulative discounts granted to members amounting to ₱1.005 billion.
Pag-IBIG Fund Chief Executive Officer Marilene C. Acosta said the program will soon enter its next phase with the rollout of the Pag-IBIG Loyalty Card Plus Digital within the year.
“We thank our partner establishments and bank partners for helping us turn our card program into a meaningful everyday benefit for our members,” Acosta said.
“Through the Pag-IBIG Loyalty Card Program, our members are able to feel the value of Pag-IBIG Fund not only during major transactions, but also in their daily lives through tangible savings on essential expenses, in keeping with our mandate to serve Filipino workers,” she added.
Acosta said the digital version of the card, alongside the continued availability of the physical card, will make the program more accessible, secure and convenient for members while supporting the government’s push for financial inclusion.