Pag-IBIG Loyalty Card Plus tops ₱1B in member discounts

Nationwide reach

The Pag-IBIG Loyalty Card Plus program now covers 507 partner establishments nationwide, including 114 under food, restaurants and groceries; five under fuel and transportation; 189 under health and medicine; and 20 under housing-related establishments.

Across regions, the program includes 162 partners in the National Capital Region, 155 in Luzon, 55 in the Visayas and 85 in Mindanao.

Pag-IBIG said the program has recorded more than 30.66 million discounted transactions. Total issuance of Pag-IBIG Loyalty Card and Loyalty Card Plus has reached 15.17 million cards, with cumulative discounts granted to members amounting to ₱1.005 billion.

Digital rollout planned

Pag-IBIG Fund Chief Executive Officer Marilene C. Acosta said the program will soon enter its next phase with the rollout of the Pag-IBIG Loyalty Card Plus Digital within the year.

“We thank our partner establishments and bank partners for helping us turn our card program into a meaningful everyday benefit for our members,” Acosta said.

“Through the Pag-IBIG Loyalty Card Program, our members are able to feel the value of Pag-IBIG Fund not only during major transactions, but also in their daily lives through tangible savings on essential expenses, in keeping with our mandate to serve Filipino workers,” she added.

Acosta said the digital version of the card, alongside the continued availability of the physical card, will make the program more accessible, secure and convenient for members while supporting the government’s push for financial inclusion.