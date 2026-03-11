‘The Chosen,’ ‘House of David’ win big at the Movieguide Awards

Creator and producer Jon Erwin used his acceptance speech to reflect on what he described as a renewed moment for faith-driven storytelling in Hollywood. The series, he noted, is filmed on a Culver City soundstage once used for “King of Kings,” a nod to the industry’s early biblical epics.

Iskander, meanwhile, delivered a deeply personal message, crediting his faith and family for grounding his journey and reflecting on the enduring resonance of King David’s story.

Another standout of the night was “The Chosen,” whose theatrical installment “The Chosen: Last Supper — Part 2” earned the Epiphany Award for Inspiring Movies. Though born as a television series, the franchise has increasingly crossed into cinemas, drawing devoted audiences eager for faith-based storytelling on the big screen.