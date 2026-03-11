‘The Chosen,’ ‘House of David’ win big at the Movieguide Awards

Hollywood may trade in spectacle, but once a year the spotlight shifts to stories rooted in belief. At the 33rd annual Movieguide Awards, programs centered on faith, redemption, and family values claimed the evening’s biggest honors.
Leading the pack was the biblical drama “House of David,” which secured the Faith and Freedom Award for Television for its Season 2 episode “The Truth Revealed.” Its leading man, Michael Iskander, who portrays King David, also walked away with the Grace Award for Television for his performance.
Creator and producer Jon Erwin used his acceptance speech to reflect on what he described as a renewed moment for faith-driven storytelling in Hollywood. The series, he noted, is filmed on a Culver City soundstage once used for “King of Kings,” a nod to the industry’s early biblical epics.
Iskander, meanwhile, delivered a deeply personal message, crediting his faith and family for grounding his journey and reflecting on the enduring resonance of King David’s story.
Another standout of the night was “The Chosen,” whose theatrical installment “The Chosen: Last Supper — Part 2” earned the Epiphany Award for Inspiring Movies. Though born as a television series, the franchise has increasingly crossed into cinemas, drawing devoted audiences eager for faith-based storytelling on the big screen.
Other winners included the animated feature “Light of the World” for Best Movie for Children, the World War II drama “BAU: Artist at War” for the Faith and Freedom Award for Movies, and “Sarah’s Oil,” which took the prize for Best Movie for Mature Audiences.