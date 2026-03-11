SM’s Silangan warehouse leased out as demand surges

Strong demand for logistics space has propelled SM Offices, the commercial property arm of SM Prime Holdings Inc. (SM Prime), to fully lease its Silangan Warehouse complex in Laguna.

The Sy-led property developer said on Wednesday that the take-up was driven by e-commerce growth, manufacturing expansion, and recent government land-lease policy changes.

“The size and location of our warehouse facilities make them well-suited to logistics operators that require scale, accessibility, and operational efficiency,” SM Offices vice president and head Alexis Ortiga said.