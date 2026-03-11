SM’s Silangan warehouse leased out as demand surges

Strong demand for logistics space has propelled SM Offices, the commercial property arm of SM Prime Holdings Inc. (SM Prime), to fully lease its Silangan Warehouse complex in Laguna.
The Sy-led property developer said on Wednesday that the take-up was driven by e-commerce growth, manufacturing expansion, and recent government land-lease policy changes.
“The size and location of our warehouse facilities make them well-suited to logistics operators that require scale, accessibility, and operational efficiency,” SM Offices vice president and head Alexis Ortiga said.
The Silangan site comprises two warehouses with a combined gross leasable area of over 130,000 square meters, around 86,000 square meters of which were recently leased under a multi-year term.
With Silangan now fully leased, SM Offices is offering ready-to-move-in sites in Pasig and Taguig, and exploring build-to-suit projects nationwide.
“Our facilities and locations can support uses ranging from dry and cold storage to data centers and distribution hubs,” Ortiga added. “These are asset types that benefit from long-term planning and operating certainty.”
Located less than five minutes from the Silangan Exit along the South Luzon Expressway and under an hour from Makati, the facility offers quick access to Metro Manila and key growth areas in Southern Luzon.
It is designed for high-volume logistics operations, with wide internal circulation for heavy vehicles and a cross-docking system that enables faster turnaround times.