Sara a year after Duterte arrest: ‘Galit ang mga tao’

A year after former president Rodrigo Duterte was detained overseas, public anger over his arrest remains strong, according to Vice President Sara Duterte.
In an ambush interview, the vice president said many Filipinos continue to condemn what they view as an unjust and baseless case against the former leader.
“Galit ang mga tao. Hindi lang mga Dabaweño, pati mga Pilipino—galit sa nangyari,” she said.
“Pagkinapid natin ang Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte… na walang basihan at walang maayos na witnesses. So galit ang mga tao, isang taon na sila galit at hindi hupa ang galit hanggang hindi mabalik dito sa Pilipinas ang dating Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte.”
Supporters of the former president have repeatedly insisted that the case against him lacks credible evidence and was politically motivated.
Local leaders in Mindanao have echoed the same sentiment, noting that residents in Duterte’s hometown remain vocal in demanding accountability over what they described as an “unjust” arrest.
National agencies have yet to issue updates on diplomatic efforts related to the former president’s situation.
However, Sara Duterte said the continuing public clamor shows no signs of slowing down.
“The people are angry, and that anger will remain,” she said, “hangga’t hindi naibabalik sa bansa ang dating pangulo.”