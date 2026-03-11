Sara a year after Duterte arrest: ‘Galit ang mga tao’

Local leaders in Mindanao have echoed the same sentiment, noting that residents in Duterte’s hometown remain vocal in demanding accountability over what they described as an “unjust” arrest.

National agencies have yet to issue updates on diplomatic efforts related to the former president’s situation.

However, Sara Duterte said the continuing public clamor shows no signs of slowing down.

“The people are angry, and that anger will remain,” she said, “hangga’t hindi naibabalik sa bansa ang dating pangulo.”