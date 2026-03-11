Rockwell brings Makati mall flair to Pampanga by 2027

Power Plant Mall Angeles anchors the mixed-use Rockwell at Nepo Center, which began with The Manansala residential building in January 2023, followed by The BenCab in September 2022 and The Aurelio in October 2025.

The Manansala is fully sold and currently turning over to residents. The BenCab is 87 percent sold and scheduled for turnover in December, while The Aurelio continues the development’s growth trajectory.

“Because of the positive response to our residential and retail offerings, we are expanding Rockwell at Nepo Center with an additional 9,000 square meters of land,” Nestor J. Padilla, Chairman and CEO of Rockwell Land, said.

Padilla said Rockwell Land has already mapped out plans to expand the mall and add new components to further enhance the development.