Quezon City forms group to assist OFW repatriation efforts

A mandate was signed in Quezon City focused on creating a group of individuals that will assist in repatriating citizens of the city this Wednesday.
Under Executive Order No. 5 s-2026, the Assistance, Guidance, Advocacy, and Protection of QCitizen Overseas Filipino Workers (AGAP-QC OFW) was formed by city Mayor Joy Belmonte.
Belmonte noted that the task force was created after the local government unit received information that 1,400 of its residents were situated in the countries of Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain, Oman, Israel, Lebanon, and Jordan.
She also noted that AGAP-QC OFW will be working with existing programs of the national government agencies like the Department of Migrant Workers to ensure prompt assistance under the QC Public Employment Service Office.
“Our city government is closely coordinating with national government agencies to ensure that they receive the assistance and protection they need,” said Belmonte.
“We urge our fellow QCitizens abroad to remain vigilant and prioritize their safety as the situation continues to unfold,” she expressed.
Aside from the primary goal of bringing residents home, the QC mayor also said that the newly-formed group will also assist residents that were unable to leave the country for work.