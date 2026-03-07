PNP assisting Gulf repatriation of OFWs

The Philippine National Police (PNP) said Saturday it has ordered personnel from its Special Investigation Team to assist in government efforts to repatriate Filipinos affected by the crisis in the Middle East.

PNP chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said the deployment aims to support ongoing initiatives of the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) and the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration.

Aside from repatriation operations, Nartatez said police officers will also assess overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) who may be victims of human trafficking or illegal recruitment.

“We will not abandon our fellow Filipinos returning home without support from the government,” he said.

During a forum Saturday, DMW Undersecretary Bernard Olalia said the department is continuing its repatriation efforts, noting that around 1,400 OFWs are scheduled to return to the Philippines after airspace restrictions were lifted.

Olalia added that the agency is also monitoring Filipino seafarers who may be affected by ongoing hostilities in the Strait of Hormuz and the Persian Gulf, areas considered high risk for maritime operations.

“We have issued an advisory to continuously monitor our seafarers, report any significant event, and recognize their right to refuse to sail in dangerous situations,” he said.