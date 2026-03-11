PNP assures full operations despite four-day workweek policy

The statement came after President Ferdinand “Bongbong” R. Marcos Jr. announced the implementation of a four-day workweek scheme as part of the government’s efforts to conserve energy and reduce fuel consumption amid rising global oil prices triggered by the ongoing Middle East crisis.

However, the arrangement does not cover uniformed services such as the police, whose responsibilities require continuous operations.

Nartatez said the PNP already has systems in place to ensure uninterrupted service regardless of changes in the schedules of other government agencies.

He added that energy conservation measures are also being implemented in all PNP units and offices nationwide.

The move is in line with the directive of President Marcos and Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Jonvic Remulla to ensure that essential public safety services remain fully functional and responsive at all times, especially as government offices adopt new work arrangements.

Nartatez also directed police commanders to review duty rotations and manpower deployment in their respective areas of responsibility to maintain strong police visibility in communities and sustain rapid response capability.

He also expressed appreciation to police personnel who continue to render full duty despite not being included in the four-day workweek arrangement.