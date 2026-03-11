PNP assures full operations despite four-day workweek policy

Law enforcement and all other police services will remain fully operational despite the implementation of a four-day workweek as part of energy conservation measures, Philippine National Police (PNP) spokesperson Brig. Gen. Randulf Tuaño said.
Tuaño said PNP Chief P/Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. has emphasized that maintaining peace and order and ensuring the protection of Filipinos in every street and community are 24/7 commitments of the organization.
“There is no pause or stop button in our job as officers of law and order. Your Philippine National Police will always be present and will always be ready to respond when it involves the safety and peace of mind of everybody,” Nartatez said, as quoted by Tuaño.
The statement came after President Ferdinand “Bongbong” R. Marcos Jr. announced the implementation of a four-day workweek scheme as part of the government’s efforts to conserve energy and reduce fuel consumption amid rising global oil prices triggered by the ongoing Middle East crisis.
However, the arrangement does not cover uniformed services such as the police, whose responsibilities require continuous operations.
Nartatez said the PNP already has systems in place to ensure uninterrupted service regardless of changes in the schedules of other government agencies.
He added that energy conservation measures are also being implemented in all PNP units and offices nationwide.
The move is in line with the directive of President Marcos and Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Jonvic Remulla to ensure that essential public safety services remain fully functional and responsive at all times, especially as government offices adopt new work arrangements.
Nartatez also directed police commanders to review duty rotations and manpower deployment in their respective areas of responsibility to maintain strong police visibility in communities and sustain rapid response capability.
He also expressed appreciation to police personnel who continue to render full duty despite not being included in the four-day workweek arrangement.