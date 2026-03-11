PHLPost asks court about Manila Post Office artifacts

PHLPost said it was not formally notified of the discoveries and that the items have not been turned over to the corporation or relevant cultural agencies, including the National Museum and the National Commission for Culture and the Arts.

The complaint asks the court to determine whether proper procedures under the National Cultural Heritage Act were followed, including the required reporting and turnover of unearthed artifacts.

PHLPost emphasized its commitment to working with cultural authorities to safeguard the MCPO’s historical legacy and ensure any artifacts are documented, preserved, and accessible to the public.