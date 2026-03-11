PHLPost asks court about Manila Post Office artifacts

The Philippine Postal Corporation (PHLPost) has filed a complaint with a Manila Regional Trial Court seeking judicial guidance on the custody of archaeological artifacts reportedly found within the historic Manila Central Post Office (MCPO) complex.
The materials, believed to date from the 15th to 20th centuries, were reportedly unearthed in November 2023 during excavations conducted by a private group while the building was unoccupied following a fire. Findings include biological remains, ceramics, glass, metal objects, masonry fragments, and shells.
PHLPost said it was not formally notified of the discoveries and that the items have not been turned over to the corporation or relevant cultural agencies, including the National Museum and the National Commission for Culture and the Arts.
The complaint asks the court to determine whether proper procedures under the National Cultural Heritage Act were followed, including the required reporting and turnover of unearthed artifacts.
PHLPost emphasized its commitment to working with cultural authorities to safeguard the MCPO’s historical legacy and ensure any artifacts are documented, preserved, and accessible to the public.