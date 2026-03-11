Perfect marriage in offing

This retail giant operates across various formats in wholesale and consumer goods, holding strong positions in the pharmacy sector within key regions of Luzon and Mindanao, while dominating the grocery scene in a western Visayan province.

The move is set to blend seamlessly into the acquirer’s diverse field, which spans provincial community malls, office towers, warehouse facilities, and an asset-light hotel chain with ambitious plans to expand to a million rooms across 100 countries worldwide.