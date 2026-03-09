Police on alert ahead 11 March protests marking FPRRD arrest anniversary

“We are closely monitoring developments and coordinating with local units to ensure public safety. While we respect the right to peaceful assembly, we also have the mandate to ensure that there will be no incident that will disrupt normal activities and threaten peace and order,” Nartatez said.

The PNP Chief has also instructed police to increase deployment in the area, as well as in Davao City, Duterte’s bailiwick, in preparation for any activities or rallies.

Meanwhile, Nartatez reminded police personnel to exercise maximum tolerance and always act in accordance with the rule of law.

“Remember, our strength lies in professionalism and restraint. Uphold the law, protect our citizens, and lead by example,” Nartatez said.

He added that the police would coordinate closely with event organizers and local government units.

Nartatez also advised participants of any protests on that day to exercise discipline and follow the instructions of authorities to avoid conflicts.

“We respect your right to protest, but I remind everyone to exercise discipline and comply with authorities’ directions to prevent unnecessary conflicts,” he said.