Palace seeks UN support to accelerate Bangsamoro peace pact

The administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is intensifying its global outreach to bolster the peace process in the southern Philippines through new high-level coordination with the United Nations (UN).

The Office of the Special Assistant to the President (OSAP) engaged the Philippine Permanent Mission to the United Nations in New York to align international support for the Comprehensive Agreement on the Bangsamoro. The meeting, organized through the Inter-Cabinet Cluster Mechanism on Normalization, focused on advancing the peace process within the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

Special Assistant to the President Antonio Lagdameo Jr. said the delegation’s visit was intended to enhance collaboration with U.N. member states and accelerate programs under the landmark 2014 accord. The agreement serves as the primary roadmap for the normalization process between the Philippine government and former combatants of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front.

During a briefing with the Philippine Permanent Mission, OSAP officials provided updates on the current status of the peace process and highlighted priority deliverables under the normalization track.

The discussions explored practical avenues for U.N. support, including technical assistance, strategic partnerships, and resource mobilization efforts aligned with national development priorities.

Lagdameo stressed that the engagement aims to harmonize policy messaging and reinforce international backing for the region. He noted the importance of advancing measures that include socio-economic support, security transitions, and community development in areas formerly affected by conflict.

Palace officials underscored that sustained international cooperation is vital to maintaining gains achieved in the peace process. These partnerships are viewed as essential for assisting communities in their transition toward long-term stability and inclusive development.

The OSAP reiterated its commitment to continuous engagement with global partners to enhance capacity-building and technical assistance, contributing to ongoing peace and development efforts across Mindanao.