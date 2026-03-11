Ortega backs bill criminalizing violence against women in politics

“Every Filipino has a stake in making politics safe and inclusive. Ending VAWP opens the door for fresh, independent, non-dynastic leaders, reduces the grip of systemic corruption, and accelerates national progress through the full and fearless participation of women in governance.”

He called on Congress, political parties, digital platforms, civil society organizations, and citizens to unite behind the measure.

“This is not about left or right, administration or opposition. This is about right and wrong. Protecting women in politics protects the future of our country—and that is everyone’s responsibility.”

Ortega also thanked the groups and individuals who helped advance the bill, including Mika Ortega, Maya Tamayo, co-founder and co-executive director of Bayi Inc., LakasBayi Feminist Leadership Network, the Office of Rep. Leila M. de Lima, the Center for Liberalism and Democracy, the Commission on Elections Gender and Development Office, Hiraya, the Human Rights and People Empowerment Center, the Office of Rep. Ann Matibag, Pantay, the Senate Economic Planning Office, and the UP Center for Women and Gender Studies.

He also acknowledged fellow legislators led by Rep. Leila M. de Lima who supported the campaign against Violence Against Women in Politics. These include Reps. Ann Matibag, Arlene “Kaka” J. Bag-ao, Bernadette S. Barbers, Julienne “Jam” L. Baronda, Midy N. Cua, Victoria Co-Pilar, Gerville “Jinky” Luistro, Janice Degamo, Rachel Margueritte B. Del Mar, Cielo Krisel B. Lagman, Janette L. Garin, Dadah Kiram Ismula, Kristine Singson-Meehan, Anna Veloso-Tuazon, Baby Aline Vargas-Alfonso, Linabelle Ruth R. Villarica, Ysabel Anna Victoria Zamora, JC M. Abalos, Ziaur-Rahman “Zia” Alonto Adiong, Benjamin C. Agarao Jr., Adrian Michael, Javier Miguel Lopez Benitez, Percival V. Cendaña, Joel R. Chua, Niko Raul S.J. Daza, Jose Manuel “Chel” Diokno, Ernesto M. Dionisio Jr., Edgar R. Erice, Jaime R. Fresnedi, Christopher Sheen P. Gonzales, Jefferson F. Khonghun, Jernie Singson, Lordan G. Suan, Alfonzo V. Umali Jr., Terry L. Ridon, Ronald Singson, Alfonso Umali Jr., and Eduardo R. Rama Jr.

The bill seeks to define and criminalize Violence Against Women in Politics and Gender-Based Political Violence as distinct, politically motivated offenses.

It targets a wide range of abuses including physical attacks, sexual harassment, psychological harm, economic sabotage, institutional exclusion, symbolic degradation, and technology-facilitated violence such as gendered disinformation, deepfakes, doxxing, slut-shaming, coordinated online harassment, and brigading used to silence, shame, intimidate, or exclude women from political life.

The measure noted that the persistent threat of such violence continues to deter many capable women from entering politics, particularly those from marginalized sectors including young leaders, indigenous women, LGBTQIA+ individuals, persons with disabilities, and solo parents.

Under the proposal, acts of Violence Against Women in Politics committed during election periods will be classified as election offenses punishable by one to six years of imprisonment without probation, along with disqualification from holding public office and the loss of voting rights.