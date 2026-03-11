North Cotabato clearing ops yield 13 high-powered firearms

ZAMBOANGA CITY — A joint military and police force recovered 13 high-powered firearms and various explosives during clearing operations in the border areas of North Cotabato and the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.
The operations, conducted by the 6th Infantry “Kampilan” Division and the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, targeted the boundary of Barangay Lomopog in Midsayap and the municipality of Nabalawag.
Maj. Gen. Jose Vladimir Cagara, commander of the 6th ID and Joint Task Force Central, said Wednesday that the seized cache included M16, M14, M1 Garand, and U-M4 rifles, as well as K3 machine guns, ammunition and explosives.
Cagara said the weapons were discovered in various locations along the border after being abandoned by warring factions following encounters with government troops on 5 March.
Military intelligence linked the weapons to a violent “rido,” or clan feud, involving Nabalawag Mayor Renz Tukuran, a local leader known as Commander Kutay, and a third unidentified armed group.
The conflict, which began 29 January, has left at least six civilians dead and five others wounded. The skirmishes forced approximately 7,500 people to flee their homes.
Displaced families are currently taking shelter at Lomopog Elementary School, the Midsayap Municipal Hall, and the Nabalawag Community Center.
Relief agencies are distributing food packs, hygiene kits and sleeping materials to those affected.
While Cagara cited that “the guns have been silent for the past 48 hours” following military intervention, security forces remain on high alert.
Cagara has ordered a “whole-of-government” approach to address the root causes of the violence, citing a combination of land disputes and deep-seated political rivalries. Social workers are currently profiling evacuees to provide medical and psychosocial support to vulnerable individuals.