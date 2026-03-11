North Cotabato clearing ops yield 13 high-powered firearms

Maj. Gen. Jose Vladimir Cagara, commander of the 6th ID and Joint Task Force Central, said Wednesday that the seized cache included M16, M14, M1 Garand, and U-M4 rifles, as well as K3 machine guns, ammunition and explosives.

Cagara said the weapons were discovered in various locations along the border after being abandoned by warring factions following encounters with government troops on 5 March.

Military intelligence linked the weapons to a violent “rido,” or clan feud, involving Nabalawag Mayor Renz Tukuran, a local leader known as Commander Kutay, and a third unidentified armed group.

The conflict, which began 29 January, has left at least six civilians dead and five others wounded. The skirmishes forced approximately 7,500 people to flee their homes.

Displaced families are currently taking shelter at Lomopog Elementary School, the Midsayap Municipal Hall, and the Nabalawag Community Center.