Netizen reports P8,000 loss in alleged online gimbal scam

A netizen reported losing P8,000 in an alleged online scam involving a camera gimbal worth P32,990 after a seller on social media failed to deliver the item and later deactivated the account.

According to the buyer, the transaction began on 10 March at around 10:33 a.m., when an initial payment of P8,000 and a P250 delivery fee were sent to a seller using the name “Moto Riders.”

After receiving the payment, the seller said the item was already on the way via a delivery rider from Pangasinan and would arrive the following day between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m.

The seller also provided an address listed as 43, Addessa Galleria, 1/G Alexander St., Poblacion, Urdaneta City, Pangasinan, although it remains unverified whether the location is actually connected to the seller.

Later that day, at around 4 p.m., the seller confirmed that the item would arrive the next day but subsequently stopped responding to messages.

On the morning of 11 March at around 10 a.m., the buyer was able to identify the name associated with the seller through the bank transfer receipt, which showed the name Myrish Jane Mundan Sabote.

After the buyer sent the name appearing on the bank receipt to the seller, the social media account used for the transaction was deactivated.

Further checks by the buyer showed that the page’s “Page Transparency” section indicated multiple changes in the page name, including one that matched the name appearing on the bank transfer receipt.

The buyer is now warning other social media users to remain cautious when dealing with online sellers and to verify sellers before sending payments.