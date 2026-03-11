NCR construction materials index holds steady

The construction sector in Metro Manila saw stable price growth in February 2026, with the Construction Materials Retail Price Index (CMRPI) maintaining a year-on-year increase of 1.2 percent, unchanged from January. This is slightly higher than the 1.1 percent recorded in February 2025.
Among individual materials, some posted faster annual increases. Electrical materials rose 2.1 percent from 1.9 percent, masonry materials grew 1.1 percent from 1.0 percent, plumbing materials increased 0.8 percent from 0.7 percent, and miscellaneous construction materials went up 1.1 percent from 0.9 percent.
In contrast, painting materials and related compounds slowed to 1.8 percent from 2.1 percent, while tinsmithry materials eased to 1.9 percent from 2.0 percent. Carpentry materials continued to register a slight annual decline of 0.2 percent.
The data indicates a generally steady inflationary trend in construction costs across the National Capital Region, reflecting both stable demand and moderate price adjustments in building inputs.