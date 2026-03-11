Nat’l equestrian tourney set

Grace, speed and precision take centerstage when the Equestrian Association of the Philippines (EAP) holds the National Championship Series Final 2026 this Saturday at the Alabang Country Club in Muntinlupa City.
Action starts at 2 p.m. with the country’s best young riders and horses vying for glory in this prestigious event that is part of the FEI Jumping World Challenge 2026 Category C, Competition 3.
“Bring your family and friends and cheer on our riders as they compete in this prestigious international event,” said the federation, referring to the event backed by the Philippine Sports Commission, Aura Athletica and San Miguel Corporation.
“We look forward to seeing our members there for an afternoon of sports and excitement.”