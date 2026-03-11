Marcos-Kakampink ‘alliance’ sparks ‘kiss of death’ debate

‘Kiss of death’

Labor leader and former senatorial candidate Luke Espiritu has emerged as one of the loudest critics of the idea. In a now viral video clip circulating on Facebook and Instagram, he denounced a Marcos–Pink/Dilawan alliance as the “kiss of death” for the opposition.

Espiritu, president of the Bukluran ng Manggagawang Pilipino, argues that any bloc that campaigned on “Never Again” against Marcos (Ferdinand Sr.) rule and then aligns with Marcos Jr. would destroy its moral credibility.

In the video, Espiritu calls the current President a “thief” and a “sinking ship,” and insists that teaming up to block Sara Duterte’s 2028 run is not real opposition but “bankrupt politics” disguised as strategy.

“Now you are in alliance with a thief, right? His father was a salutatorian in stealing, and now you are allied with him. Then your message is: Let’s not make Sara Duterte president. But the Filipino masses will say: ‘You are in alliance with a thief. How can you be the alternative?’” Espiritu said in Filipino.

“The problem is that ‘Never Again’ has become ‘Never Against,’” he said, underscoring what he sees as a moral compromise by the opposition.

Drilon: Tactical unity vs Duterte

Not everyone on the anti‑Duterte side, however, sees it this way.

Drilon acknowledged in a recent interview that a formal alliance between the Liberal Party (LP) and Marcos Jr. is at least “possible” as a way to keep Sara Duterte out of Malacañang in 2028.

Drilon noted that while the LP and the Marcoses were “bitter political rivals” in the past, politics is the “art of the possible” and both sides might eventually see common cause in stopping Duterte forces from regaining the presidency.

Caution and skepticism

Other voices within the Kakampink and centrist opposition space are more wary.

Kiko Aquino-Dee, co‑convenor of Tindig Pilipinas, described the suggestion as a “bad idea,” warning that it would confuse and demoralize supporters.

Senator Risa Hontiveros expressed cautious skepticism, stating that a possible alliance would require “matinding pag‑iisip at pag‑uusap” — serious thought and discussion — before it could be considered. Her message, issued last February in a television interview, underscored that principles cannot be casually traded for political convenience.

Analysts weigh in

Political analysts have added another layer to the debate.

Last January, Dennis Coronacion, a political analyst, said a Marcos–Pinklawan alliance could, in theory, help counter Duterte’s popularity, particularly in Mindanao, but stressed that this remains a hypothetical scenario, not a concrete plan.

Online forums and social media threads have mirrored this discussion, with some speculating that opposition forces might team up with any strong anti‑Sara candidate purely to block a Duterte return.

The reality: No formal alliance

Despite the noise, one fact remains: as of March 2026, there has been no documented formal alliance between Leni Robredo’s Kakampink leadership, the Liberal Party, and Marcos Jr.

Opposition groups are not actively pushing for Marcos’ resignation, nor have they announced a coalition with his administration.

What exists today is speculation, scenario‑building by analysts and former officials, and vocal opposition from figures like Espiritu and Aquino‑Dee, with cautious voices like Hontiveros signaling that any alliance must be carefully considered.

A test of opposition principles

Espiritu’s viral warning captures one side of a larger argument likely to define the lead‑up to 2028: Is it acceptable for forces that campaigned on “Never Again” to strike a deal with the Marcoses to stop the Dutertes? Or will such a move hollow out the very idea of an opposition, reducing it to arithmetic and survival?

On the other side, leaders like Drilon are willing to entertain tactical alliances in a political landscape dominated by two powerful dynasties.

Between those poles lie many Kakampink supporters, deeply skeptical of Marcos and wary of another Duterte presidency.

For them, the debate is not just about 2028 — it is a defining moment for what kind of opposition they want to be, and what lines they are or are not willing to cross.