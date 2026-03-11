Let Madam party

Think about it. Real hunger makes people quiet. Weak. You lie down. You conserve strength. But Filipinos? Amazing stamina. Protesting online. Incredible calorie reserves.

So already the crisis is looking a little exaggerated. Because crises always sound terrible when you read about them. Inflation this, diesel that, fake news all over Facebook. But then we see Mrs. Marcos’ Latina soiree and we realize something comforting: The country still functions beautifully.

The party actually proved something reassuring. In difficult times a nation must project confidence. You cannot run a country on sulking. Imagine if Malacañang turned off all the lights and served hotdogs. What message does that send to the world?

People call the party wasteful. We call it extremely efficient. Think about the electricity savings. Instead of hundreds of people scattered across Manila turning on lights in their houses, Mrs. Marcos gathered them in one room.

One light. Fifty elites. Genius! The Department of Energy should be studying this woman.

And look at the traffic outside the Palace. Terrible. Also, if people were truly poor, they wouldn’t even have cars to sit in while complaining. You can’t have national collapse and EDSA traffic at the same time. It’s impossible.

We must also acknowledge the sacrifice made by the First Lady that evening. Inflation is serious now. Even luxury food is getting expensive. Somewhere in that kitchen a chef probably had to make a painful substitution. Maybe the lobster was slightly smaller. The quiet tragedies of governance.

And the guests. We must admire the discipline. These people still had the strength to continue eating. Extraordinary resilience. “Times are tough,” we imagine one of them saying, very thoughtfully, while cutting the lobster.