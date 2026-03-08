BBM’s genius day off

The oil crisis is a serious problem, and the big national response from Bongbong? A four-day workweek for some government offices, effective today. You hear that and think: Wow, the whole country is changing. Huge reform.

But the policy assumes the engines burning the country’s fuel are sitting inside government offices. Very efficient. A permit gets delayed, a clearance does not come through and suddenly the delivery gets pushed to tomorrow. Now the truck makes two trips instead of one. Double the diesel utilization.

The engine moves faster than the stamp, and somehow the brilliant solution is to slow the stamp even more. Who knew bureaucracy could be such a fuel-burning machine?

Because the people burning the fuel are the ones moving the economy — the ones who cannot take a day off: truck drivers, fishermen, farmers and delivery riders. So what exactly did the four-day workweek save?

Jeepneys still run on Friday. Trucks still deliver rice on Friday. Fishermen still burn diesel on Friday. But the government office is closed. So the part of the economy we successfully shut down is the discussion of the economy.

They say the President is very committed — to constituency services and regional development, very close to the pains of the people — according to Malacañang.

Maybe.