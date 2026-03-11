Japan to release oil reserves as early as Monday: PM

Tokyo has been working with other nations on a possible coordinated release of oil to offset rising global crude prices, but Takaichi said Wednesday that Japan needed to act quickly to minimise their impact at home.

"Without waiting for a formal decision on coordinated international stock releases with the IEA (International Energy Agency), Japan has decided to take the lead in easing supply and demand in the international energy market by releasing strategic reserves as early as the 16th of this month," Takaichi told reporters.

The country would release 15 days' worth of private reserves and one month's worth of national reserves, she said.

Japan's strategic oil reserves are among the world's largest and stood at more than 400 million barrels as of December.

The country holds emergency reserves equivalent to 254 days of domestic consumption.

Takaichi said Japan's "exceptionally high" dependence on Middle East oil meant the country would be "severely impacted" by war-induced shocks.

Crude imports "are expected to decrease significantly starting late this month" as many tankers remain unable to pass through the crucial Strait of Hormuz, she said.