Gloc-9 turns the page, unveils poetry series ‘Makata Sa Pinas’

Rap veteran Gloc-9 is stepping into a new creative spotlight — this time, not just as a rapper, but as a poet using his birth name, Aristotle Pollisco.
On 12 March, Pollisco will introduce a collection of seven poetry chapbooks collectively titled “Makata Sa Pinas” at the Philippine Book Festival 2026 in SM Megamall. The title comes from a hashtag he has frequently used online over the past decade, reflecting his long-standing identity as both lyricist and storyteller.
Although Pollisco has previously explored poetry, most notably with the 2017 book Akin Lang Naman published by ABS-CBN Publishing, this new venture presents his work in a different format. Rather than compiling everything into a single volume, he opted for a set of smaller, themed chapbooks. The concept eventually expanded through his partnership with the independent press Everything’s Fine.
The project also prompted Pollisco to revisit the themes that have defined nearly three decades of songwriting. By examining the stories and ideas that repeatedly appear in his music, the team shaped seven distinct chapbooks that echo the emotional and social threads running through his career.
The first three books center on the personal side of his journey. Pagkatao traces his beginnings in Binangonan, Rizal and the experiences that molded him into the artist known as Gloc-9. Pangarap reflects on his early ambitions to write songs, make a name in rap and how achieving those dreams changed his perspective. Meanwhile, Pursigi explores perseverance, the discipline required to pursue one’s goals, and the importance of staying grounded in one’s principles.
Pagibig dives into different expressions of love, from family bonds to romance and the heartbreak that sometimes follows. Komunidad highlights everyday people in neighborhoods: Those we see daily, those we care about and even those whose lives unfold quietly in the background.
The final two volumes tackle broader social realities. Lipunan examines the society people collectively shape, including the tensions between empathy and prejudice that influence everyday life. Bayan, meanwhile, gathers stories about the country often overlooked in mainstream songwriting told from the viewpoint of ordinary Filipinos facing inequality and hardship.
Pollisco is set to appear at the Makata Sa Pinas launch from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on 12 March at the Megatrade Hall on the fifth level of SM Megamall during the festival. Admission is free.