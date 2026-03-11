Gloc-9 turns the page, unveils poetry series ‘Makata Sa Pinas’

Rap veteran Gloc-9 is stepping into a new creative spotlight — this time, not just as a rapper, but as a poet using his birth name, Aristotle Pollisco.

On 12 March, Pollisco will introduce a collection of seven poetry chapbooks collectively titled “Makata Sa Pinas” at the Philippine Book Festival 2026 in SM Megamall. The title comes from a hashtag he has frequently used online over the past decade, reflecting his long-standing identity as both lyricist and storyteller.