Forbes lists 15 Filipino billionaires in 2026 world ranking

Top Filipino billionaire

From the logistics and ports industry, tycoon Enrique Razon Jr. emerged as the country’s top billionaire with an estimated net worth of $16.5 billion. He is also the lone Filipino billionaire to break into Forbes’ global top 200.

Razon’s net worth climbed to $16.5 billion (P971.36 billion) in 2026, a sharp rise from $10.9 billion (P641.68 billion) the previous year. The surge was largely attributed to the continued international growth of International Container Terminal Services Inc., the global port operator he controls.

His business interests extend beyond ports. Razon owns major stakes in Manila Water Company Inc., casino firm Bloomberry Resorts Corporation, and mining company Apex Mining Co. Inc. His portfolio likewise includes unlisted energy investments, among them the Malampaya gas field.

Following Razon is Ramon Ang of San Miguel Corporation, with a net worth of $3.6 billion. Ranking third among the country’s richest is Lucio Tan of LT Group Inc., whose wealth is estimated at $3.5 billion, followed by Manuel Villar Jr. in fourth place with $3.1 billion, largely from his real estate businesses such as Vista Land and Lifescapes.

Major reversal

The updated Forbes ranking reflects a major reversal for property developer Villar Jr., who previously held the top position. Villar’s wealth fell to $3.1 billion (P182.50 billion) in 2026 from a record $17.2 billion (P1.01 trillion) in 2025, equivalent to an estimated 80 percent drop.

The decline followed a steep 76 percent slide in the value of Villar Land Holdings after regulators raised questions regarding the company’s stock valuation.

Meanwhile, the Sy siblings, heirs of the late 11-time Philippine top billionaire Henry Sy of SM Corporation, collectively occupied ranks five through eight among the country’s wealthiest.

Sy siblings

Leading the sibling group is Henry Sy Jr., chairman of SM Prime Holdings, with a net worth of $2.5 billion. He is followed by Hans Sy and Herbert Sy, each with $1.8 billion, and Harley Sy with $1.7 billion.

Other siblings, Teresita Sy-Coson with $1.6 billion and Elizabeth Sy with $1.5 billion, rank 11th and 12th, respectively. They follow Andrew Tan of Alliance Global with $1.7 billion and Lucio Co of Puregold Price Club with $1.6 billion, who hold 9th and 10th place on the list.

Other Filipino billionaires included in the top 15 were Susan Co, the wife of Lucio Co, with $1.5 billion, Tony Tan Caktiong of Jollibee Foods Corporation with $1.1 billion, and Eusebio Tanco of STI Educational System Holdings with $1 billion in net worth.

Global rankings

In the global ranking, Elon Musk, known for SpaceX and electric car maker Tesla, ranked No. 1 as the world’s richest billionaire with a net worth of $257 billion.

He was followed by Larry Page at No. 2, with a net worth of $257 billion. The 52-year-old American billionaire has stepped down as CEO of Alphabet Inc., the parent company of Google.

Ranked third is Sergey Brin, who co-founded Google, with a net worth of $237 billion. Coming in fourth is Jeff Bezos, known for e-commerce giant Amazon, with a net worth of $224 billion, and completing No. 5 in the 2026 World’s Billionaires ranking is Mark Zuckerberg with $222 billion in wealth as founder of Facebook, now under Meta Platforms.

According to Forbes magazine, the United States earned the most billionaires, with a record 989, including 15 of the top 20. China, including Hong Kong, is next with 610, and India ranks third with 229.