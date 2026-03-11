Experience prevails: Ruthless Sinner clobbers Brazilian teen

Sinner will face another fast-rising youngster in 20-year-old Learner Tien of the United States for a place in the semifinals.

Fonseca went toe-to-toe with the Italian in a tense first set but was unable to convert his lone break chance and Sinner failed to capitalize on two.

A couple of uncharacteristic Sinner errors helped Fonseca power to a 6-3 lead in the tiebreaker, but the Italian responded, denying one set point with an ace to launch a run of five straight points that sealed the set.

Sinner looked headed to a comfortable victory with a break for 4-2 in the second, but Fonseca wasn’t about to go quietly.

He broke Sinner to love in the ninth game and held for 5-5 as they went to a second tiebreaker.

An ace gave Fonseca a 4-3 lead in the decider, but Sinner surged home with four straight points, polishing off the win with a masterful forehand service return.

“I felt like trying to be as aggressive as possible was the key,” said Sinner, who is chasing a first title in the prestigious Masters 1000 event in the California desert.

“Joao’s an incredible talent, very powerful from both sides. He was serving very well.”

“Maybe he dropped a little bit at the end of the second set, but I’m very happy to get through,” Sinner added.