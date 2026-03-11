Elizabeth Hurley brings her 1999 Versace back to life

Some dresses refuse to fade slowly from your wardrobe. Elizabeth Hurley knows this better than most.
While in India recently, the British actress decided to rewear one of her most memorable red-carpet pieces — a plunging Versace gown she first donned for the Met Gala in 1999. Nearly three decades later, the dress emerged from storage looking as unapologetically glamorous as the day it first graced the red carpet.
Hurley shared photos of the moment on social media, revealing that the look had been tucked away for years before its latest outing. “Viva Versace! For this weekend’s adventure in India, I dug into my archives and unearthed one of my favorite pieces, which I last wore to the Met Gala in 1999,” she wrote. “27 years may have passed, but some loves never fade.”
Designed with a daring halter neckline and a thigh-high slit slicing up one side, the silhouette captures the boldness of late-’90s Versace — sleek, sensual and impossible to ignore. At its center, bursts of magenta and orange beading form a radiant floral motif, a detail that feels both playful and decadent.
When Hurley first wore the piece, the Met Gala still took place in December, long before the event shifted to its now-traditional May slot. That year’s exhibition, titled “Rock Style,” explored the marriage of fashion and music, with industry figures like Anna Wintour, Tommy Hilfiger and Aerin Lauder hosting the evening. It was an era when the gala was evolving into the cultural spectacle we recognize today.
Back then, Hurley kept her styling restrained. A glittering black clutch and little else, letting the dress the over the spotlight. This time around, the actress leaned into a more embellished look. Dangling earrings, a bindi, Bvlgari’s Serpenti Seduttori necklace and a diamond bracelet added a new layer of sparkle.
Revisiting archival fashion is something of a habit for Hurley. Over the years, she has repeatedly dipped back into her own ’90s wardrobe, most famously the safety-pin Versace dress she wore to the London premiere of Four Weddings and a Funeral in 1994. That look has resurfaced on magazine covers and photo shoots, proving its enduring power.
If there is a lesson in Hurley’s approach to fashion, it is this: true style doesn’t expire. Sometimes, the most compelling statement is simply wearing something again—and reminding the world why it mattered the first time.