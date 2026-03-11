Elizabeth Hurley brings her 1999 Versace back to life

Hurley shared photos of the moment on social media, revealing that the look had been tucked away for years before its latest outing. “Viva Versace! For this weekend’s adventure in India, I dug into my archives and unearthed one of my favorite pieces, which I last wore to the Met Gala in 1999,” she wrote. “27 years may have passed, but some loves never fade.”

Designed with a daring halter neckline and a thigh-high slit slicing up one side, the silhouette captures the boldness of late-’90s Versace — sleek, sensual and impossible to ignore. At its center, bursts of magenta and orange beading form a radiant floral motif, a detail that feels both playful and decadent.

When Hurley first wore the piece, the Met Gala still took place in December, long before the event shifted to its now-traditional May slot. That year’s exhibition, titled “Rock Style,” explored the marriage of fashion and music, with industry figures like Anna Wintour, Tommy Hilfiger and Aerin Lauder hosting the evening. It was an era when the gala was evolving into the cultural spectacle we recognize today.