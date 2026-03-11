Eala bows out of Indian Wells

Alex Eala bowed out of the BNP Paribas Open after a 2-6, 0-6 loss to world No. 14 Linda Noskova of the Czech Republic at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden on Wednesday (Manila time).

The match lasted for 55 minutes as the 20-year-old Eala’s title hopes were crushed as Noskova will face Talia Gibson of Australia in the quarterfinal.

Eala defeated world No. 52 Dayana Yastremska of Ukraine, 7-5, 4-6, 7-5, in the Round of 64 and pulled off a 6-2, 2-0 (ret.) over world No. 4 Coco Gauff in the Last 32.

The Rafael Nadal Academy alumna will now shift her focus on the Miami Open, which starts on 15 March at the Hard Rock Stadium in Florida.