Duterte supporters call for his return a year since his capture by the ICC

Lawyers Ferdinand Topacio, Trixie Cruz-Angeles and former congressman Mike Defensor lead a rally pleading to the Supreme Court to bring former President Rodrigo Duterte back to the Philippines, a year after he was detained and transferred to the International Criminal Court in The Hague, Netherlands. Pro-Duterte protesters shout slurs and destroy a bubble toy depicting President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. as a show of anger over his leadership.