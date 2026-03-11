DND leads ASEAN meeting on civil-military disaster coordination

She highlighted that civil-military collaboration remains essential in disaster risk mitigation and rapid response, noting the unique capabilities of regional armed forces in humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations.

Yoro also reaffirmed the commitment of the ASEAN defense sector to support the work of the civil-military coordination working group and broader regional initiatives aimed at reducing disaster-related losses while ensuring faster and more effective delivery of humanitarian aid.

The meeting also reviewed recent developments in humanitarian assistance and disaster relief efforts under ASEAN mechanisms and discussed ways to further improve coordination and interoperability among participating sectors.

The ASEAN Defense Senior Officials’ Meeting operates under the ASEAN Political-Security Community pillar as a key policy-making body in the regional defense sector.

Meanwhile, the ASEAN Committee on Disaster Management functions under the ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community pillar and leads the implementation of the ASEAN Agreement on Disaster Management and Emergency Response, the bloc’s legally binding framework for coordinated disaster response.