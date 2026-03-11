DENR donates 4,240 board feet of logs to PCG training institute in Bulacan

Some 4,240 board feet of logs were donated to improve personnel welfare facilities of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) at the Fleet Education, Training and Doctrine Development Institute (FETDDI) in Balagtas, Bulacan.
In a social media post on 11 March 2026, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) said the environmental agency donated the assorted logs from wood materials that had been turned over by one of the tree-cutting permittees to the DENR through its Community Environment and Natural Resources Office (CENRO) in Baliwag.
The donation was formalized through a Deed of Donation signed by CENRO Baliwag Head Dennis Vergara and Commodore Roderick Elioran of PCG-FETDDI.
The donated forest products will be used to improve infrastructure and welfare facilities that support the training and readiness of PCG personnel.
DENR Regional Executive Director Ralph Pablo said the initiative demonstrates the government’s commitment to responsible resource management while strengthening inter-agency cooperation.
“This donation reflects our shared responsibility to ensure that turned-over and confiscated forest products are put to beneficial use, preserving their economic value while upholding forest protection. Through continued collaboration with the PCG, we strengthen institutional partnerships that support both environmental protection and national service,” Pablo said.
The DENR continues to enforce forest protection laws and ensure that turned-over and confiscated forest products benefit government programs and public service institutions.
Tree cutting in the Philippines—even on private property or after storms—requires a permit from the DENR to ensure compliance with environmental laws. Key permits include the Private Land Timber Permit (PLTP) or Special Private Land Timber Permit (SPLTP) for natural trees, or a Certificate of Verification for planted trees.