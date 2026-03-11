DENR donates 4,240 board feet of logs to PCG training institute in Bulacan

Some 4,240 board feet of logs were donated to improve personnel welfare facilities of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) at the Fleet Education, Training and Doctrine Development Institute (FETDDI) in Balagtas, Bulacan.

In a social media post on 11 March 2026, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) said the environmental agency donated the assorted logs from wood materials that had been turned over by one of the tree-cutting permittees to the DENR through its Community Environment and Natural Resources Office (CENRO) in Baliwag.

The donation was formalized through a Deed of Donation signed by CENRO Baliwag Head Dennis Vergara and Commodore Roderick Elioran of PCG-FETDDI.