Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

Thursday (12 March 2026)
RAT

Love: Be more affectionate, small efforts can already make your partner happy.

Health: Be careful on slippery roads, wear proper footwear during rain.

Career: An opportunity will come; act quickly before it slips away.

Wealth: A business once thought to be losing will recover.

Luck guide

Direction: South

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: Blue

Number: 4

Advice: Place a blue rhinoceros at the front door for protection against competition and conflict.

OX

Love: You’ll be sweeter if you take the initiative to greet or show effort.

Health: Do not ignore neck pain, it could be stress or high blood pressure.

Career: Avoid joining in gossip in the office, and focus on your work.

Wealth: Be cautious of offers that seem “too good to be true.”

Luck guide

Direction: Northwest

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: Grey

Number: 6

Advice: Wear a hematite bracelet for focus and protection from negativity.

TIGER

Love: A simple message or call brings butterflies, and time to get to know this person better.

Health: Keep your body at the right temperature, avoid sudden hot-cold exposure.

Career: Someone will support your project, appreciate it.

Wealth: Extra income will come from a talent or hobby; keep it up.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 8 to 10 a.m.

Color: Gold

Number: 3

Advice: Place a crystal tree beside your study area for wisdom and success.

RABBIT

Love: Your connection is deepening; keep open communication.

Health: Be careful with food when eating out, and choose clean places.

Career: A meeting or news may change the direction of your work.

Wealth: Avoid spending on wants, prioritize needs first.

Luck guide

Direction: North

Time: 7 to 9 a.m.

Color: Purple

Number: 8

Advice: Hang a Bagua behind the door if you feel heavy or stagnant energy at home.

DRAGON

Love: Expect a sweet surprise from someone special, accept it wholeheartedly.

Health: Keep your body dry, bring an umbrella and spare clothes.

Career: Success comes from a project you worked hard on.

Wealth: A good day to start saving or planning finances.

Luck guide

Direction: Southwest

Time: 6 to 8 a.m.

Color: Red

Number: 5

Advice: Place a golden pig on the altar to attract luck and abundance.

SNAKE

Love: A new courting phase begins, exciting but requires the right pace.

Health: Eat hot soup if you get caught in the rain.

Career: Cooperation will bring better results than competition within the team.

Wealth: Expect promos or discounts perfect for what you need.

Luck guide

Direction: Southeast

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: Orange

Number: 9

Advice: Place a coin frog (jin chan) near your cash box for wealth attraction.

HORSE

Love: A cold relationship may heat up again if you give each other another chance.

Health: Take daily walks to improve blood circulation.

Career: Time to finish pending tasks — you’ll be highly productive.

Wealth: A good day to sell pre-loved items.

Luck guide

Direction: West

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: Pink

Number: 1

Advice: Use malachite stone to attract business luck and career growth.

GOAT

Love:Doubts arise; clarify the situation before making judgments.

Health: Do stretching in the morning to avoid joint pain.

Career: Avoid procrastination, do tasks right away.

Wealth: An old debt will suddenly be paid, bringing relief.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 6 to 8 a.m.

Color: Green

Number: 7

Advice: Place an amethyst cluster in the living room for harmony and emotional stability.

MONKEY

Love: If there’s a misunderstanding, don’t prolong it; a little affection will fix things.

Health: Eat more vegetables and avoid instant food.

Career: Good feedback will come from your superior; keep it up.

Wealth: Small daily savings will grow into a big fund later.

Luck guide

Direction: South

Time: 7 to 9 a.m.

Color: Orange

Number: 2

Advice: Hang a bamboo flute by the main door for household harmony.

ROOSTER

Love: A long-time admirer is ready to confess their true feelings.

Health: Take care of your throat, drink warm water and avoid shouting.

Career: Be cautious when accepting new responsibilities.

Wealth: You have emergency funds, don’t use them unless truly needed.

Luck guide

Direction: Northeast

Time: 8 to 10 a.m.

Color: Fuchsia

Number: 6

Advice: Place rose quartz in the love corner of your bedroom (back right from the entrance) to improve relationships.

DOG

Love: Don’t be afraid to love again, allow yourself a new beginning.

Health: Avoid getting colds.

Career: A small mistake may happen, but it can easily be corrected.

Wealth: A good day to start paying debts, even in small amounts.

Luck guide

Direction: North

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: Violet

Number: 5

Advice: Carry a jade charm for long-term protection and career advancement.

PIG

Love: Someone will confess their feelings, listen first before reacting.

Health: Don’t overexert yourself when walking; rest when needed.

Career: A new assignment will come; it could be a stepping stone.

Wealth: A good day to buy something you’ve long needed.

Luck guide

Direction: Southeast

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: White

Number: 3

Advice: Light incense at the altar every morning to cleanse the home’s energy.

