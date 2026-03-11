Crime Watch supports rape complaint against ‘protected’ witness

The Citizen Crime Watch (CCW) is fully backing the fight of a certain Grace, who has filed a complaint against a certain Julie Patidongan, alias “Dondon,” for allegedly sexually abusing her when she was still a minor.

The girl filed her complaint for several counts of rape against the suspect, which were allegedly committed while she was a minor (16 years of age), specifically in 2021 and thereabouts, during which time she was abducted and kept in a secluded house guarded by cohorts of the suspect.

Grace, who is now twenty-one years old, told CCW president Diego Magpantay in a handwritten letter that she feels discriminated against because “the respondent, is a ‘known individual’ who is being given ‘preferential treatment’ because he is a state witness in a high-profile case to which the government is giving priority over the perpetrator’s heinous crimes.”

The victim’s lawyer, Atty. Glessa Janolino, added that the attitude of both the respondent’s counsel and the investigating prosecutors “leave much to be desired” in terms of “inspiring the feeling that the case is being treated impartially. We are constantly being given the impression that the perpetrator, Mr. Patidongan or ‘Dondon,’ is a protected individual who can do no wrong in the eyes of the DoJ.” She also said that “this is wrong, because my client feels that she is being again preyed upon and that her rights are being raped anew.”

On the other hand, CCW chair lawyer Ferdinand Topacio said, “Our group is behind the victim all the way, and will provide not only legal assistance, but moral support and even personal counselling.”

It would appear from her affidavit that “Dondon” is someone who is influential and intimidating in her place of residence.

The efforts being undertaken by CCW stress that being placed under the WPP and being a witness to a supposed heinous crime is not a license to be let off the hook for a “protected witness” who commits heinous crimes himself.

The group said there is nothing in the law that permits the DOJ to extend the mantle of protection of the WPP to someone accused of a heinous crime, to the extent of tilting the scales of justice in favor of such a protected witness.

The anti-crime group, on behalf of the victim, reiterated its call to the DOJ to look into the matter in order for justice to be served to the victim.