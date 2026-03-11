Community effort leads to voluntary firearm surrender in Siasi

Siasi Municipal Mayor Ben Sayeed Muksan highlighted that the surrender was facilitated through the efforts of Hon. Mustadi Jalali, Barangay Chairman of Brgy. Duhol Tara, and Hon. Badriya J. Abdulhudi, Barangay Chairman of Brgy. Luuk Tara, in coordination with the Siasi Municipal Police Station. He added that the initiative supports the ongoing Rido-Free, Gun-Free, and Peace-Centered Community Campaign and the continued implementation of the Municipal Task Force to End Local Armed Conflict (MTF-ELAC) at the grassroots level.

Brig. Gen. Alaric Avelino P. Delos Santos, Commander of the 1102nd Infantry Brigade, emphasized that voluntary firearm surrenders reflect the strengthening partnership among communities, local leaders, and security forces in sustaining peace and stability.

Maj. Gen. Leonardo I. Peña, Commander of Joint Task Force Orion and the 11th Infantry Division, likewise underscored that such initiatives demonstrate growing public confidence in government-led peace and security efforts.

The 11th Infantry Division, in close coordination with local government units, the Philippine National Police, and partner agencies, remains committed to supporting community-driven initiatives that promote public safety and sustain peace and development across the province.