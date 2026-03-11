Cebu governor slams lacking price monitoring

“Let me be very clear — we will not tolerate anyone taking advantage of this situation to unfairly increase prices or profit from the worries of our people,” Baricuatro said. “We will work closely with appropriate agencies to monitor markets and enforce the necessary measures if violations are found.”

The meeting’s agenda focused on the enforcement of local ordinances to punish businesses involved in overpricing or hoarding supplies. Baricuatro confirmed that while many areas are adhering to the suggested retail price, premium rice has already hit P70 per kilogram in some parts of the province.

The governor also addressed unintended consequences of anti-hoarding policies that have burdened fisherfolk and tourism operators. Specifically, a ban on purchasing gasoline in large containers has hampered motorized boat owners and habal-habal drivers who rely on such containers for their livelihood.