504-gram ‘kush’ seized at Clark Port

CLARK FREEPORT — Authorities intercepted a parcel containing 504 grams of high-grade marijuana, commonly known as “kush,” hidden inside a package declared as “Women’s Woven Shirt.” The seizure was made by joint teams from the Bureau of Customs (BoC), Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA), and the Clark Inter-Agency Task Force Against Illegal Drugs.

According to a BoC report on 5 March 2026, the shipment, valued at P756,000, originated from Canada and was destined for Dasmariñas City, Cavite, arriving in the last week of February. The parcel was flagged based on intelligence from PDEA, leading to X-ray scanning, K9 inspection, and a full physical examination.

Authorities discovered six aluminum foil-wrapped packages, each containing a transparent plastic pouch filled with dried leaves and fruiting tops. PDEA’s chemical analysis confirmed the substance as marijuana, classified as a dangerous drug under Republic Act 9165, as amended.

The shipment violated multiple provisions of the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act (RA 10863) in relation to RA 9165. Since early 2026, Clark Port operations have already prevented the entry of over P22 million worth of narcotics, reinforcing the country’s defenses against illicit drug trafficking.