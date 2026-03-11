Anti-political dynasty bill could displace 5,000 officials

An estimated 5,000 officials connected with political families could be displaced if the proposed Anti-Political Dynasty Bill is enacted into law, a senior House member disclosed.

“The numbers speak for themselves—and they say the Anti-Political Dynasty Bill will change the landscape of Philippine politics and governance.”

House Committee on Suffrage and Electoral Reforms chairperson Rep. Zia Alonto Adiong made the statement on Wednesday as he presented data demonstrating the substantial impact of House Bill No. 8389, titled “An Act Prohibiting Political Dynasties in National and Local Elective Offices.”

Adiong said the committee worked closely with the Socioeconomic Research Bureau under the Congressional Policy and Budget Research Department of the House of Representatives to ensure that the panel’s version of the measure is grounded in solid evidence.

The bureau analyzed official election data from the Commission on Elections covering provincial, district and municipal positions.

Preliminary findings show that 9,852 out of 17,983 local-level positions, or 54.8 percent, are occupied by potential dynasts belonging to approximately 4,239 potential dynastic families.

“The data clearly shows that the committee version—with the second-degree consanguinity/affinity limitation—will have a significant impact on political dynasties. Projections indicate that over 5,000 elective positions could be vacated by individuals from political dynasties once the measure takes effect,” said Adiong.

“The CPBRD is expected to release their full paper in the coming days, but the preliminary findings submitted to us already confirm the substantial reach and feasibility of this approach. We have emphasized this in our media briefings and public hearings: the 2nd-degree limit is both implementable and meaningful.”

Adiong said the findings are consistent with data recently shared by the League of Municipalities of the Philippines.

The group surveyed municipal mayors from 1,493 municipalities and found that approximately 917 mayors, or 61 percent, currently serve in jurisdictions where they have immediate or extended family members with a history of elective office.

The LMP survey also showed that only 39 percent of municipal mayors come from non-dynastic backgrounds.

“Given the data we have, we can see that it is inaccurate to say that the committee version will not have an impact. The numbers say otherwise. The evidence proves that the second-degree provision strikes the right balance: it is stringent enough to open real opportunities for new leaders while remaining implementable.”