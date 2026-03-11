Anti-crime group backs rape complaint vs DoJ witness

According to her affidavit, the alleged sexual abuse occurred in 2021 when she was 16 years old. She claims she was abducted and held in a secluded house guarded by Patidongan’s associates.

Grace, now 21, expressed her concerns in a handwritten letter to CCW president Diego Magpantay. She alleged that her case is being sidelined because Patidongan is a protected witness in a separate high-profile government investigation.

The victim’s attorney, Glessa Janolino, questioned the impartiality of the investigating prosecutors.

“We are constantly being given the impression that the perpetrator, Mr. Patidongan, is a protected individual who can do no wrong in the eyes of the Department of Justice,” Janolino said. “My client feels that she is being preyed upon and that her rights are being raped anew.”

CCW chairperson Atty. Ferdinand Topacio said the group will provide legal assistance, moral support, and counseling to the survivor. He argued that being enrolled in the government’s Witness Protection Program does not grant an individual immunity for committing other crimes.

“Our group is behind the victim all the way,” Topacio said.

The CCW stressed that the National Witness Protection, Security and Benefit Act does not permit the DoJ to shield witnesses from prosecution for heinous crimes. The group called on the DoJ to investigate the handling of the case to ensure the scales of justice are not tilted in favor of the suspect.