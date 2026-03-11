A week to remember

Voiced over by no less than Mayor Singson, the drone show emphasized how important the All-Star Week hosting was to the city and hoped that the City of Love and Care was living up to expectations. A 10-minute fireworks display, which I think is becoming a common activity now during All-Star Week, quickly followed after the drone show.

On the basketball hardcourt, who can forget Terrafirma wingman Jerrick Ahanmisi ruling the Obstacle Challenge contest among guards and even Three-Point Shootout contest, the very first player in All-Star Game history to win both events in the same year? (I doubt if there has even been a player who won both events in different years.)

The players of the Solid North and Solid South All-Stars last Sunday, and even the Rookies-Sophomores against the Juniors last Friday, all went out of their way to really prepare and come up with a presentation each in the dance-offs prior to their games. Even with most of the players performing with stiff bodies and with awkward, out-of-sync, jerking and lunging to the music beats, they still gamely gave their all just for the fans.

During the All-Star Game, who can forget 39-year-old Japeth Aguilar becoming the oldest player ever in history to win the Most Valuable Player (MVP) honors?

CJ Perez topscored for the Solid North All-Stars with his 32 points in their 147-142 win but Aguilar’s 7-for-7 slam dunks, which were worth three points each not to mention a crucial steal and slam in the endgame, tipped the MVP voting to his favor.

I really can’t wait for the All-Star Week again next year and for the next host to top what Candon City had done.