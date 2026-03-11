A week to remember

It was a Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) All-Star Week to remember in Candon City from Thursday to Sunday.
Although the All-Star Game was institutionalized in 1989 via the Veterans vs Rookies-Sophomores-Juniors showdown, the All-Star Week actually started in Cebu City in 2004 when the league decided on an alternate North and South hosting starting that year. After that, there had already been three All-Star Games with the North vs South format — in 1992, 1993 and 1994 — that were all held at the Cuneta Astrodome.
I have been to every All-Star Week since 2004 in Cebu (since 1993, actually), but this most recent event hosted by one of the most progressive cities in Ilocos Sur should stand out as among the most memorable and among the most successfully staged All-Star events in the last 22 years.
The Candon City government, led by its hardworking, amiable and always-approachable Mayor Eric Dario Singson, pulled out all the stops to successfully host the All-Star Week, especially since it is part of the league’s 50th season and anniversary celebration.
Led by Candon City officials and some of the league’s most popular players, there was the usual socio-civic projects of the PBA for its fans like school and campus visits, several basketball court refurbishments and turnover with Rain or Shine at the helm as well as coaching and referees’ clinics, and, of course, the usual motorcade that allowed locals to see their favorite stars up close and personal. Food and accommodations were also superb.
For the first time in an All-Star Week, the festivities kicked off with a drone show presented by the city, with the pink full moon as backdrop in the evening sky last Wednesday.
Voiced over by no less than Mayor Singson, the drone show emphasized how important the All-Star Week hosting was to the city and hoped that the City of Love and Care was living up to expectations. A 10-minute fireworks display, which I think is becoming a common activity now during All-Star Week, quickly followed after the drone show.
On the basketball hardcourt, who can forget Terrafirma wingman Jerrick Ahanmisi ruling the Obstacle Challenge contest among guards and even Three-Point Shootout contest, the very first player in All-Star Game history to win both events in the same year? (I doubt if there has even been a player who won both events in different years.)
The players of the Solid North and Solid South All-Stars last Sunday, and even the Rookies-Sophomores against the Juniors last Friday, all went out of their way to really prepare and come up with a presentation each in the dance-offs prior to their games. Even with most of the players performing with stiff bodies and with awkward, out-of-sync, jerking and lunging to the music beats, they still gamely gave their all just for the fans.
During the All-Star Game, who can forget 39-year-old Japeth Aguilar becoming the oldest player ever in history to win the Most Valuable Player (MVP) honors?
CJ Perez topscored for the Solid North All-Stars with his 32 points in their 147-142 win but Aguilar’s 7-for-7 slam dunks, which were worth three points each not to mention a crucial steal and slam in the endgame, tipped the MVP voting to his favor.
I really can’t wait for the All-Star Week again next year and for the next host to top what Candon City had done.