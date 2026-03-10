Women lead massive cleanup drive in Iloilo on International Women’s Day

ILOILO CITY — On International Women’s Day, the women of Iloilo didn’t just celebrate — they rolled up their sleeves and cleaned up a community. Along a one-kilometer stretch of Bypass Road in Barangay Ayaman, Cabatuan, Iloilo, 257 volunteers transformed littered sidewalks into a showcase of environmental stewardship.
Led by the Iloilo Provincial Government’s Environment and Natural Resources Office (PGENRO), the Women-Led Limpyo Iloilo campaign collected 35 sacks of trash weighing more than 1.6 tons, ranging from plastic cups and wrappers to glass bottles and rags.
But the cleanup didn’t stop at simply picking up garbage. A Waste Analysis and Characterization Study (WACS) revealed how much of the waste can be recycled, repurposed, or safely disposed of, offering insights for smarter community waste management.
“This is what true empowerment looks like — women leading change, inspiring their communities, and protecting our environment,” a PGENRO representative said.
The campaign was a collective effort, bringing together the Barangay Ayaman Council, LGU Cabatuan, Philippine Red Cross, Barangay Health Workers, Nutrition Scholars, CEPALL Organization, KALIPI members, and local waste pickers in a single mission: a cleaner, greener Iloilo.
Beyond the trash, the initiative symbolized community spirit, solidarity, and sustainability. Volunteers shared laughter and sweat as they cleared debris, proving that environmental care can be both meaningful and celebratory.