Women lead massive cleanup drive in Iloilo on International Women’s Day

But the cleanup didn’t stop at simply picking up garbage. A Waste Analysis and Characterization Study (WACS) revealed how much of the waste can be recycled, repurposed, or safely disposed of, offering insights for smarter community waste management.

“This is what true empowerment looks like — women leading change, inspiring their communities, and protecting our environment,” a PGENRO representative said.

The campaign was a collective effort, bringing together the Barangay Ayaman Council, LGU Cabatuan, Philippine Red Cross, Barangay Health Workers, Nutrition Scholars, CEPALL Organization, KALIPI members, and local waste pickers in a single mission: a cleaner, greener Iloilo.

Beyond the trash, the initiative symbolized community spirit, solidarity, and sustainability. Volunteers shared laughter and sweat as they cleared debris, proving that environmental care can be both meaningful and celebratory.