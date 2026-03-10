War in the Middle East, Filipinos in peril

Oil Prices and the Philippine Economy

The conflict has triggered a sharp rise in global oil prices, which have surpassed $100 per barrel, largely due to fears of disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, a key chokepoint through which nearly one‑fifth of the world’s oil travels.

International benchmarks for crude have climbed steadily as the crisis persists, reflecting both supply risks and heightened geopolitical uncertainty.

For the Philippines, which imports more than 90 percent of its crude oil, these global price movements have immediate local consequences.

Fuel prices have risen for the tenth consecutive week, with gasoline increasing by nearly P2 per liter and diesel and kerosene also climbing, in part due to tensions in the Middle East.

The surge in fuel costs has begun spilling over into household and business expenses.

The peso has also weakened, hitting a new historic low near ₱59.5 per US dollar, a slide that economists link directly to the oil price spike and erosion of investor confidence in emerging markets.

In response, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has ordered government offices to implement energy‑saving measures, including reducing air conditioning use and considering a four‑day workweek to cut fuel consumption.

The Department of Energy is exploring alternative suppliers to bolster crude reserves and ensure supply continuity should the conflict escalate further, while also preparing for potential price volatility in the weeks ahead.

Lawmakers have urged additional policy measures, including calls to suspend fuel excise taxes temporarily to cushion the blow for consumers and transport sectors.