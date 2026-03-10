Villar raises concern over fuel price surge, backs relief measures

Energy Secretary Sharon Garin earlier said fuel prices could rise by about P17 to P24 per liter in the coming days as global oil markets react to rising geopolitical tensions.

The Department of Agriculture has also warned that a prolonged escalation of tensions in the region could lead to higher fuel, fertilizer and freight costs, which may affect the Philippine agriculture sector.

Villar noted that the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has likewise cautioned that a sharp increase in global crude oil prices could push inflation higher and raise the cost of transportation, electricity and basic commodities.